Police fatally shoot stabbing suspect near Denny's parking lot in Reseda

One person is dead and another critically injured after a confrontation near a Denny's restaurant led police to open fire in Reseda on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 7600 block of Reseda Boulevard about 11:10 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a man armed with a knife acting hostile at the location, according to a statement.

Upon arrival, officers came in contact with the suspect and initially fired a less-than-lethal round to no effect, according to LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

It was then that they opened fire, killing the suspect, who has thus far only been identified as a man in his 30s.

Officers recovered the knife at the scene.

The person who was wounded by the suspect during the fight was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

An investigation of the shooting is underway.