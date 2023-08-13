Police fatally shoot man who robbed gas station at gunpoint in San Bernardino

San Bernardino police fatally shot a man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Friday.

San Bernardino Police Department

Officers were dispatched to the Arco gas station, located at Base Line Street and H Street, just before 8:50 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of a man who was holding the cashier at gunpoint, according to San Bernardino Police Department.

Witnesses described the suspect to dispatch as a man with shoulder-length hair wearing a white shirt and armed with a black handgun.

"Within minutes, an officer arrived and observed a subject matching the description walking away from the entrance of the business, towards the fuel islands," the statement said. "The suspect began maneuvering between vehicles parked at the fuel islands."

Despite the officer claiming to give the suspect multiple commands to drop the weapon, the suspect is aid to have instead "raised the handgun in the direction of the officer."

At this point, the officer opened fire, striking him twice, police said.

"The gunshots caused the suspect to drop the firearm from his hands," the statement said, noting that he was handcuffed without further incident.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There was no information provided on his identity.

Two others, whom were inside of the suspect's vehicle, were also detained at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact detectives at (909) 384-5630.