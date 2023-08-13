Watch CBS News
Police fatally shoot grand theft auto suspect in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police fatally shot a grand theft auto suspect in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning. 

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 6400 block of Hoover Street at around 4:30 a.m., after receiving a call that there was a "GTA suspect there now."

Police arrived to find the suspect, only described as a man in his 30s, sitting inside of an allegedly stolen vehicle in the driveway. 

They say that they saw the suspect armed with a gun, prompting them to open fire, the statement said. 

The suspect was struck by gunfire and arrested at the scene, but died before he could be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity has not yet been released. 

No other injuries were reported. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

