Police fatally shoot grand theft auto suspect in South Los Angeles

Police fatally shot a grand theft auto suspect in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 6400 block of Hoover Street at around 4:30 a.m., after receiving a call that there was a "GTA suspect there now."

Police arrived to find the suspect, only described as a man in his 30s, sitting inside of an allegedly stolen vehicle in the driveway.

They say that they saw the suspect armed with a gun, prompting them to open fire, the statement said.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and arrested at the scene, but died before he could be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.