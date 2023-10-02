San Pedro: Police exchange fire with woman inside U-Haul truck in Target parking lot

Police exchange fire with pursuit suspect in Target parking lot

Police exchange fire with pursuit suspect in Target parking lot

Police exchange fire with pursuit suspect in Target parking lot

A woman inside of a U-Haul truck traded fire with Los Angeles Police Department officers late Sunday evening in the parking lot of a Target store in San Pedro.

Aerial view of the large portion of the Target store in San Pedro's parking lot taped off after police exchanged fire with a woman late Sunday. KCAL News

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but police report that the incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. , in the department store's parking lot, near Gaffey Street and Capitol Drive.

Shortly after shots were fired, the woman fled from the parking lot inside of the truck, leading police on a brief pursuit before she crashed several blocks away on Gaffey St. and Paseo del Mar.

The woman was arrested following the chase, but an ambulance was called to the scene after she reportedly suffered some sort of injuries.

It was unclear if the injuries came during the shooting or crash.

Aerial view of the spot where the suspect crashed following the minutes-long pursuit in San Pedro. KCAL News

Police have not disclosed whether the U-Haul was stolen or what prompted the incident to begin.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.