Police engaged in standoff with homicide suspect following brief pursuit in Huntington Park

Authorities are engaged in a standoff with a possible homicide suspect in Huntington Park, after a brief pursuit came to a stop Tuesday evening.

The pursuit, which only lasted a few minutes, came to a stop near Marbrisa Avenue and Walnut Terrace.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies began pursuit after running the license plate of the suspect's vehicle, which is said to be connected to a homicide investigation.

Despite stopping, the suspect has yet to exit the vehicle.

During the standoff, deputies have fired bean bag ammunition to break the rear window. They are using the holes created by the bean bags to also fire pepper balls into the vehicle in an attempt to coax the suspect out.

Deputies have laid spike strips in the road ahead of the suspect, in case he attempts to flee again.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.