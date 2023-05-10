Watch CBS News
Police engaged in standoff with homicide suspect following brief pursuit in Huntington Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are engaged in a standoff with a possible homicide suspect in Huntington Park, after a brief pursuit came to a stop Tuesday evening. 

The pursuit, which only lasted a few minutes, came to a stop near Marbrisa Avenue and Walnut Terrace.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies began pursuit after running the license plate of the suspect's vehicle, which is said to be connected to a homicide investigation. 

Despite stopping, the suspect has yet to exit the vehicle. 

During the standoff, deputies have fired bean bag ammunition to break the rear window. They are using the holes created by the bean bags to also fire pepper balls into the vehicle in an attempt to coax the suspect out. 

Deputies have laid spike strips in the road ahead of the suspect, in case he attempts to flee again. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 8:12 PM

