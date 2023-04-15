Police dog killed during search for suspect in Perris

A Riverside County Sheriff's Office police dog was killed while searching for a suspect in Perris, according to deputies.

According to a Facebook post from the RCSO, the K-9's name was Rudy. It died because of the injuries it sustained while searching for a wanted suspect.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office

"Just last month, Rudy and his handler Deputy Day received 1st place honors at the Las Vegas Metro Police K-9 Trials in the Handler Protection Category," the office wrote.

In an earlier tweet, the office said a K-9 was injured during a deputy shooting near River Road and Eagle Crest Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.