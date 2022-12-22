Police discover underground drug lab at home in Granada Hills
Los Angeles Police Department officers on Wednesday reported the discovery of what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" in Granada Hills.
Photos from the home show a hatch in the floor leading to a ladder that drops down into a drug lab.
Police reported finding ecstasy, date rape drugs, hash oil and mushrooms in the lab, amongst other items.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested or how investigators came upon the discovery.
