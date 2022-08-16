Police disarm pipe bomb found on patient at Pomona Valley Hospital

Authorities were investigating the circumstances leading up to the disarming of a bomb found on a patient at Pomona Valley Hospital late Monday evening.

According to Pomona Police Department, officers were dispatched to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, located on N. Garey Avenue, a little after 9 p.m., after learning that a staff member had located a pipe bomb on a recently transported patient.

Pomona Police Department

The person, who was brought to the hospital via ambulance, had a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse.

"Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center was not evacuated, but as a precaution the main entrance to the emergency room was shut down and ambulances were rerouted to other local hospitals for approximately one hour," said PPD Corporal Jason Conley, who also noted that Orange Grove Avenue was shut down between Artesia Street and Tate Avenue during the course of the investigation.

Police called Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for assistance, who sent their Bomb Squad to the scene. They were able to secure the situation and took the bomb into their custody.

As the PPD investigation continued, officers were able to determine that the hospital was not in fact the target of the pipe bomb. They suspect that there was no "specific target and the suspect was only in possession of the device."

The person's identity was not immediately known.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact PPD at (909) 620-2085.