Police detain possible DUI driver after deadly crash at Elysian Park bus stop

Police detained a possible DUI driver after a deadly crash at an Elysian Park bus stop killed one person and sent another to the hospital in grave condition.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the driver's vehicle collided with the bus stop and killed one person. Crews transported another victim who was in grave condition.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers detained the driver for suspicion of driving under the influence. Police added that this incident was not a hit-and-run and that the driver stayed on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.