Police deliver donated turkey dinners

The San Bernadino Police Department helped get some turkey dinners to families for Thanksgiving.

Spirit of Texas Barbeque paid it forward. They received a food donation from Stater Brothers and wanted to get the meals out to the community, so they partnered with SBPD to make it happen.

Police said they were happy to deliver the goods and help out some families. "We're going to be giving away a turkey dinner that was donated by The Spirit of Texas to a family here that has nine children in the household, so we are really excited for that. We're going to suprise them," said Lt. Jennifer Kornell, San Bernadino Police Department.

Spirit of Texas Barbeque is closed to the public today, but remains open for first responders between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.