Watch CBS News
Local News

Police dealing with barricaded suspect in Pacoima

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 24 PM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 24 PM Edition) 02:13

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were responding to a barricade situation in a Pacoima neighborhood. 

Authorities said they were called at around 7:10 p.m. to the 13000 block of Pierce Street regarding a male suspect who was in violation of a restraining order and allegedly threatening violence. 

When police arrived, the suspect was inside the residence and refusing to come out. 

It is unknown if the man was armed or not. No injuries were reported. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 24, 2022 / 10:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.