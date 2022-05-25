Police dealing with barricaded suspect in Pacoima

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were responding to a barricade situation in a Pacoima neighborhood.

Authorities said they were called at around 7:10 p.m. to the 13000 block of Pierce Street regarding a male suspect who was in violation of a restraining order and allegedly threatening violence.

When police arrived, the suspect was inside the residence and refusing to come out.

It is unknown if the man was armed or not. No injuries were reported.