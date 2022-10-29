Police continue investigation after toddler riding scooter killed in Irvine

Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in Irvine, after the two-year-old was struck and killed by a car while riding their scooter at an apartment complex.

According to Irvine Police Department, the two-year-old girl was on the sidewalk near the exit of the Cross Creek Apartments, located on Creek Road, when she was hit by a black Honda Odyssey at around 8:05 p.m. Thursday.

"Preliminarily, it appears the child was riding her scooter on the sidewalk, southbound on Creek Road, when the Honda struck her as the vehicle approached the exit," said Sergeant Karie Davies. "Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision."

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with IPD's investigation.

The child was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (949) 724-7024.