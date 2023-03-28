Police close I-5 north near Grapevine Road for unknown investigation
The California Highway Patrol closed the northbound section of the I-5 Freeway near Grapevine Road for an undisclosed investigation.
The agency added that the major thoroughfare connecting Southern California with the north will be closed for an "undetermined length of time."
Police recommended drivers avoid the area. At last check, the backup was four miles long.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.