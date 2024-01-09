Police chasing suspect driving stolen U-Haul near Garden Grove

Police are in pursuit of a suspect behind the wheel of an allegedly stolen U-Haul truck in the Garden Grove area.

It's not clear where or when the chase began, but Los Alamitos Police Department officers could be seen trailing the suspect who was driving over 70 miles per hour while fleeing along surface streets.

While driving through the intersection of Valley View Street and Katella Avenue, the truck collided with another car in the area but continued driving.

The driver clipped a second vehicle, a white pickup truck, while hurtling through the intersection of E. 2nd Street and N. Studebaker road in the Marina area at about 4:10 p.m.

With SkyCal overhead, the suspect could be seen hurtling through intersections and swerving around other cars, sometimes onto the wrong side of the road.

At around 4:15 p.m. the driver could be seen driving along one-way streets in the Belmont Shore area, often heading in the wrong direction, without stopping at most of the intersections.

Moments later, the driver stopped the truck near E. Paoli Way and Marina Park Way, where he and a passenger, who had his arms full of unknown items, went in separate directions. The driver headed into a large parking lot while the passenger walked into a row of houses.

Police quickly apprehended the driver, who immediately laid on the ground once he saw officers. The passenger was also taken into custody shortly after when police found him walking along Monrovia Avenue and E. Appian Way, just outside of Rogers Middle School.

According to deputies with the Lakewood Sheriff's station of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the chase was initiated by Seal Beach police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.