Police chasing possible DUI driver

Police are chasing a possibly drunk driver in South LA.

It's unclear when the chase started, but Los Angeles Police Department officers could be seen chasing the the white sedan with blacked out windows and no license plates throughout surface streets in the area.

At times, the driver could be seen driving on the wrong side of the road, sometimes swerving around other cars driving along the same road.

A long line of patrol cars could be seen following close behind.

At around 9:30 p.m., the suspect drove over a spike strip laid in the middle of the street near W. 62nd Street and Figueroa Street, but continued driving. Some smoke could be seen showing from the back tires.

A short time later the driver and a passenger, both wearing hoodies, jumped out of the car and ran into the neighborhood just a block away. The car continued to roll away despite no one behind the wheel.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.