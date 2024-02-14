Police chase domestic violence suspect accused of carjacking

The California Highway Patrol is in a high-speed pursuit of a domestic violence suspect accused of carjacking.

It began near the Riverside area after an officer heard about a domestic violence situation that resulted in a carjacking at about 8:55 p.m. The Riverside Police Department tried to pull over the suspect at 9:30 p.m., but he refused to stop.

The pursuit continued through the Inland Empire into the San Gabriel Valley before veering onto the I-605 toward Whittier. An officer was close behind the suspect despite the high speeds routinely reaching over 100 mph.

Officers trailed him throughout Los Angeles County, waiting for him stop. Eventually, the suspect weaved through all of L.A., eventually reaching the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. Continuing to fly through the busy highway, the driver slammed onto a roadside embankment, sending sparks into the air.

The suspect slowed down on the open roadway, allowing CHP to perform a rare PIT maneuver. It sheared the suspect's rear bumper and damaged one of the wheels.

After a brief stop, the suspect continued on his troublesome joyride through the San Fernando Valley.