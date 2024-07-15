Police break up large brawl in Westlake after Copa America match; 2 injured

Two people were injured when a large brawl broke out outside of a Colombian restaurant in the Westlake District following the Copa America final match on Sunday.

Police were dispatched to the area at around 9 p.m. after learning of a "large group of people fighting" in the 800 block of S. Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived outside of the restaurant, Sabor Colombiano, to find a large group had formed, resulting in multiple altercations.

Once on scene, they began to provide crowd control but learned that two stabbings had already happened. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with either of the stabbings or any of the fights.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the gathering, where more than a dozen LAPD cars could be seen monitoring the area.

The Copa America match ended as Argentina topped Colombia 1-0.