Police ask for help finding 46-year-old woman missing out of downtown LA

The Los Angeles Police Department was looking for the help of the public Wednesday finding a missing 46-year-old woman who was last seen in downtown Los Angeles.

Sharleen Latrell Dobson was last seen June 7 near Union Station in the 800 block of North Alameda Street, according to LAPD.

Dobson is Black, 5-feet-7 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sharleen's whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.