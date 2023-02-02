Police arrest suspected gang-member for fatal shooting in Anaheim in 2021

Orange County police on Thursday announced that they have arrested a man connected to a fatal shooting in Anaheim back in 2021.

According to Anaheim Police Department, 20-year-old Anaheim resident Miguel Rodriguez was arrested for fatally shooting Jonathan Romero, 23, on Nov. 25 2021.

The original incident is said to have occurred in the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue, where officers were dispatched after learning of gunfire in the area.

"Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound," Said APD Sergeant John McClintock in a statement, noting that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

"Over the past year, homicide detectives continued to work the case and identified Rodriguez as the suspect," McClintock said. "Gang Unit investigators also identified Rodriguez as a suspect in an additional shooting that occurred in December 2022."

It was unclear what exact incident officers were referring to.

On Jan. 27, APD SWAT personnel and Gang Unit investigators served a number of search warrants in the 2100 block of E. Banyan Avenue, leading to Rodriguez's arrest.

He was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and held without bail.

On Monday, he was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of gang activity and sentencing enhancements for a gang member's vicarious discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and gang activity. He was also charged with attempted murder with sentencing enhancements for gang activity and attempted premeditated murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling for a separate incident on Dec. 28.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact police at (714) 765-1900.