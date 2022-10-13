Police arrest man who robbed multiple banks over past two months in Long Beach

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a man wanted in connection with a series of different bank robberies over the past two months in the Long Beach area.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Devon Neal, 32, was arrested for his alleged involvement in at least four bank robberies, noting that all of the incidents occurred within close proximity of each other and all involved the same vehicle and suspect descriptions.

Working with the Bell Police Department, investigators learned that Neal would give tellers a demand note before fleeing from the scene of the robbery.

Neal was arrested early Wednesday morning at his home on Rahn Avenue. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

As they continue their investigation into whether Neal is involved in any other robberies throughout Southern California, authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at BRTF@LASD.org.