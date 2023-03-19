Police arrest man for alleged shooting of family member in Palms

A 35-year-old Los Angeles man was behind bars on Sunday for allegedly shooting a family member to death in Palms.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred on Thursday in the 3600 block of Military Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect, now identified as Andrew Conaway, entered the victim's home and shot him.

The victim, 61-year-old Jeffrey Faiz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD investigators disclosed that Conaway and Faiz are related, but did not provide further information on their relationship.

Conaway, who was arrested as he was driving away from the scene, is being held on $2 million bail after being booked on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with additional information on the incident was asked to contact LAPD investigators at (213) 382-9470.