Police arrest 2 juveniles in connection to rash of Playa Del Rey vehicle burglaries

Detectives investigating a rash of Playa del Rey area vehicle burglaries have arrested two juveniles in connection with the crimes, police said Tuesday.

The pair were taken into custody after the latest April 21 crime spree, where 17 vehicles were damaged in the span of 30 minutes on the Sunday morning.

Security cameras in the area captured moments when the cars were broken into. Video shows the suspects scoping out rows of parked cars, and using flashlights to peer inside before smashing windows.

Some victims said their car window was shattered, but nothing was stolen.

"My car actually didn't have anything taken out of it, along with my friend's, so it just seems kind of like a bit of senseless vandalism considering there wasn't really anything in my car," said Bailey Carter, who lives in the neighborhood.

Other crimes believed committed by the pair occurred on Jan. 20 and on April 14 in the Westchester area.

On Jan. 20, two suspects smashed the windows of more than 60 parked vehicles, police said.

"Detectives collected video footage which showed the suspects wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts while they smashed vehicle windows, removed property, and fled on foot," police said.

On April 14 in the Westchester area, 15 vehicles were broken into "under similar circumstances," police said.

Police said that detectives were able to identify the suspects from security camera video of the crimes, and the two were detained in an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Manchester Avenue.

Evidence recovered included burglary tools, multiple backpacks, ID cards and credit cards.

The suspects, whose names were withheld, were booked on suspicion of "burglary from motor vehicle" and were released to their parents, according to police.