Police: 21-year-old San Bernardino man found with large cache of assault rifles, other firearms

A routine traffic stop revealed an unusually large cache of firearms in San Bernardino, police said.

Robert Andrew Medina, 21, of San Bernardino, is being held on multiple weapons charges and is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.

(credit: San Bernardino Police Department)

San Bernardino police say Medina was behind the wheel of a U-Haul box truck that had been observed by an officer, making several traffic violations. Medina, who had just been arrested for a firearms violation, consented to a search of the truck – which turned up seven assault rifles, nine handguns, a shotgun, 18 high-capacity magazines, and an assortment of ammunition, according to San Bernardino police.

One of the firearms was determined to have been stolen, and another had an altered serial number, police said.

Medina remains in custody Thursday on $500,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.