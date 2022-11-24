Watch CBS News
Last minute shoppers encounter high price tags on Thanksgiving Eve

Last-minute shoppers on the day before Thanksgiving Day saw some higher-than-expected price tags as inflation impacted prices at Southern California grocery stores.

Shoppers at Honeybaked Ham in Lakewood say the Thanksgiving turkey or ham is a tradition they can't do without, despite the price.

"Just warm it up pretty much, and it's ready to go," said Denzel Phillips to CBSLA Wednesday. "Worth every dollar." 

Grocery store shoppers weren't there for the deals, but for the must-haves. Angela Ramirez said her family can't live without their traditional meal favorites. 

"I got a pot roast, which was very expensive. Almost 28 dollars," said Ramirez. 

Others chose to get the easiest option, a Thanksgiving meal in a box. Prices for those at Albertsons also increased by about 20 dollars. 

