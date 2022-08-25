Players say closure of tennis academy in Carson is a big loss to the community

Players say closure of tennis academy in Carson is a big loss to the community

Players say closure of tennis academy in Carson is a big loss to the community

A tennis academy in Carson that serves low-income kids is being forced to close because its lease is up and players say it's a big loss to the community.

Eryn Cayetano is USC's number one women's tennis player. In her teens, she trained at First Break Academy in Carson.

"First Break means to me...opportunity," she said.

Coaches at the non-profit who teach inner-city kids at low or no cost saw a special talent in the Long Beach teen and offered her a spot at the academy's high-performance classes. That's when her game took off.

"First Break definitely gave me a safe environment to just be myself," Cayetano said.

The academy has attracted visits from pros like Naomi Osaka, inspiring kids to get their first break in the sport. But the lessons and visits are about to end.

"Our lease at dignity health sports park was not going to be renewed," Executive Director Jerome Jones

Jones says they couldn't secure a new location, so September 3 will be their last day.

He was told that these tennis courts would eventually be turned into a facility for pickleball or football.

Right now, Jones and his staff are scrambling to find alternatives for their 150 students.

"I am working with the Southern California Tennis Association to find programs in the area that the kids can matriculate to," Jones said.

For Cayetano, the closure of First Break Academy is devastating but she hopes to continue its legacy by giving back to the sport that gave her so much opportunity.

"One thing that my parents told me when I was growing up was don't forget your roots. That's how you become successful. First Break is definitely where I came from. If I can spread the growth and a few branches here and there, I would love to," she said.