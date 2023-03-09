Plant-based recipes with celebrity Chef Rocco DiSpirito

More people are eating plant-based foods nowadays, and that includes celebrity Chef Rocco DiSpirito. Chef Rocco joins KCAL News live in studio with a custom dish he's created using a new brand of pasta.

You can find more information about Chef Rocco's ZENB brand here.

ZENB + Rocco DiSpirito

Spaghetti Carbonara

ZENB Spaghetti becomes a full-flavored meal that is ready in under 25 minutes in this classic carbonara presentation. This dish is also a good source of protein.

Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 14 minutes

Serves: 4

● 1 box (8 ounces) ZENB Spaghetti Pasta made from 100% Yellow Peas

● 1/4 cup finely grated Pecorino Romano cheese

● 3 egg yolks

● 2 ounces guanciale, cut into thin strips

● freshly ground black pepper

1. Cook ZENB Pasta 1 minute less than directed on package. Reserve 1/4 cup of pasta cooking water.

2. Meanwhile, cook guanciale in skillet on medium heat, 4-5 minutes until rendered and crisp.

3. Whisk cheese and egg yolks in medium bowl until smooth. Add hot cooked pasta to egg mixture in bowl. Toss gently until creamy and well combined. Add reserved pasta water as needed to coat evenly. Stir in guanciale and drippings.

4. Season with pepper and additional Pecorino before serving.

Tip: Substitute a plant-based bacon for pancetta to create a vegetarian option!

ZENB + Rocco DiSpirito

Truffle Mac & Cheese

Makes: 6 servings Prep: 10 minutes Cook: 15 minutes

1 box (12 ounces) ZENB Penne Pasta made from 100% Yellow Peas

1 carton (15.5 ounces) ZENB Creamy Mushroom, Cauliflower & Garlic Pasta Sauce

1 cup shredded fontina or provolone cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 teaspoon truffle oil

1/2 cup gluten-free panko breadcrumbs, toasted

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley or chives

1. Cook ZENB Pasta as directed on package. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta cooking water; drain.

2. Meanwhile heat ZENB Sauce in large skillet on medium heat. Slowly whisk in cheeses until smooth. Stir in cooked pasta and truffle oil. Toss gently to coat, adding pasta water as needed.

3. Remove pan from heat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with toasted breadcrumbs and herbs before serving.

Tasty Tip: Toast panko with 1 tablespoon olive oil or butter until deep golden brown to upgrade your topping even more.

