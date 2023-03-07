Plant-based foods boom in popularity, especially in LA

Any barista in Los Angeles knows milk comes in many forms. However, the choices of plant-based products are now extending well beyond the dairy aisle.

From the restaurant to the grocery store, plant-based alternative meats are what's for dinner. "Plant Food + Wine" in Venice is known for its locally sourced plant-based cuisine, but a few weeks ago it added "black sheep" to the menu.

"I'm not a strict vegan so I can compare the two," said diner Sam Kelly. "It really has the same taste but doesn't hurt any animals which are awesome."

It's one of the newest players in the growing market of meat alternatives.

"We created this lamb that's better tasting than actual lamb," said Founder and CEO of Black Sheep Foods Sunny Kumar. "Black Sheep Foods makes plant-based foods of wild and gaming animals such as lamb, duck, boar... We can provide these amazing flavors that exist in the world that people can't get sometimes"

Although it may look and taste like lamb, it's all veggies.

"Non-GMO pea protein is our main source of protein and then have fats such as coco butter and coconut oil, to provide scrumptiousness," said Kumar.

The plant-based business is booming, according to Sherry Frey, the Vice President of Total Wellness at Nielson IQ.

"We saw some really big spikes over the last couple of years," she said.

Frey said that the most popular products that resemble meats like patties and nuggets.

"If you're gonna have a barbeque, I can bring along my plant-based and we can throw it on the grill as well," said Frey.

According to a recent study by Nielsen, plant-based meat sales in the store soared more than 32% in the last three years but they are seeing those sales flatten as inflation has hit every aisle of the store.

"We do see there are certain consumers that are all in," said Frey. "We have a lot of consumers who are in that trial like 'Let me try it...' that's where you see more of that price sensitivity."

Black Sheep Foods is currently in 50 restaurants nationwide.

"I think it's really great," said executive chef Alan Campos. "Honestly, I was really blown away by the flavor of it."

Campos said the plant-based food option has been a great hit. He said it will be added to the menu this season as meat alternatives drop the stigma and become less of the "black sheep" in our family of foods.