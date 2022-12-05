Plane reports engine failure above Long Beach Airport

A multi-engine plane headed to Hawaii landed safely at Long Beach Airport Monday morning after experiencing engine failure.

The plane reported experiencing engine failure around 8:20 a.m. The plane departed from San Diego and was en route to Hawaii, according to officials.

The plane was circling above the Pacific to burn off fuel before attempting to land at Long Beach Airport.

The Long Beach Fire Dept. said the plane landed safely shortly before 9 a.m.

Further details about the plane were not immediately released.