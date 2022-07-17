Plane makes emergency landing onto surface streets in San Marcos

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing onto surface streets in San Marcos on Saturday.

Fortunately, it does not appear like there were any serious injuries however one person was transported to a hospital.

The plane landed at South Rancho Santa Fe Road & Boulderidge Drive, where it collided with an SUV.

It's unclear at this moment what forced the pilot to make an emergency landing.

There were multiple people inside the small cessna aircraft, according to the San Marcos Fire Department.

All people inside the plane managed to get out safely.