Plane makes emergency landing at LAX due to hydraulic steering issue

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL NEWS

A plane made an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday due to a hydraulic steering issue. 

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 16 was coming from Honolulu bound for San Diego when the pilot had to divert the plane to a runway at LAX around 8:20 p.m. 

The 330 Airbus landed safely, with crews shutting down the runway for an unknown amount of time. 

There were no injuries reported. 

First published on January 10, 2023 / 8:37 PM

