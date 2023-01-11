Plane makes emergency landing at LAX due to hydraulic steering issue
A plane made an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday due to a hydraulic steering issue.
Hawaiian Airlines Flight 16 was coming from Honolulu bound for San Diego when the pilot had to divert the plane to a runway at LAX around 8:20 p.m.
The 330 Airbus landed safely, with crews shutting down the runway for an unknown amount of time.
There were no injuries reported.
