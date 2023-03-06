Plan to end street racing in Angelino Heights

Residents of Angelino Heights are fed up with the street racing and street takeovers that have been plaguing their neighborhood for years, all sparked by the Fast and Furious movies. Now, there may be a plan to finally put a stop to it.

For as long as the Fast and Furious flicks have been around, fans have been looking to copy what they see on the big screen, often doing so loudly, residents told KCAL News.

"They will do donuts here and then speed down the street," said Alan Lee, an Angelino Heights neighbor.

After 20 years of complaints from residents, the city is responding to their calls for help, creating a plan to make one-way streets around Marion Park, new angle parking at pedestrian crossings, and raised areas on the streets.

"We will do everything we can at this location to see what works and what doesn't," said Brian Gallagher, Principal Transportation Engineer with the City of LA Department of Transportation. "And if we need to make adjustments, we have committed to come back out and try something else."

Residents hope that this redesign will curb the dangerous parts of car culture. The redesign is set to be completed before the release of the next movie on May 19, when an increase in visitors and problems is expected.