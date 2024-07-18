Placer County man accused of trying to have sex with minors at fake Los Angeles hotel party

SACRAMENTO — A Northern California man is accused of trying to have sex with minors at a fake hotel party in Los Angeles, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Placer County resident Michael Batchelor, 30, was charged in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles with one count of attempted production of child pornography, one count of distribution and possession of child pornography, and one count of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Batchelor was arrested on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, when he traveled to Southern California to have sex with three underage girls and produce child pornography, while on a trip visiting family. Law enforcement officials arrested Batchelor when he arrived at the pre-arranged location.

Batchelor had brought with him cash to pay for the hotel room where the acts were intended to occur, and he also had a recent STD test, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the criminal complaint filed against Batchelor states that he allegedly was looking for young girls between the ages of 6 and 14 with blonde hair. He also allegedly provided, at some point during the arrangement of the Los Angeles meet, child porn materials depicting adult men molesting children seemingly under the age of 10.

Batchelor is next expected to appear in court on July 22 for a detention hearing. If he is convicted of all charges, he could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison.