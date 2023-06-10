Pitch Perfect star says he witnessed a Hollywood Hills murder from his home

Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine says he witnessed a June 7 murder outside his Hollywood Hills home.

DeVine says he and his wife were on their porch and they watched as people arrived at a neighboring home in Lamborghinis and Bentleys.

The fatal shooting took place around 2 a.m. in the 7800 block of Fareholm Drive where police say there was a party. The 39-year-old victim, who is reportedly a well-to-do man from Florida, was attending.

A police investigation of the incident reports that the suspect showed up at the party in his vehicle, and argued with the victim out in the street. The suspect then shot the victim several times and police believe he may have run off and got into another waiting vehicle.

There may be multiple suspects police say, and police continue their investigation.