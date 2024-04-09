Pipeline leak repairs expected to create heavy traffic in Beverly Hills

Pipeline repair likely to cause heavy traffic in Beverly Hills

Traffic in Beverly Hills is expected to experience heavy delays this week due to repair on a major water pipeline that is leaking.

Work got underway at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and is expected last through at least Saturday, leaving one lane open in each direction on N. Santa Monica Boulevard between Moreno Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

"We will work as quickly as possible to address this issue to protect the region's water supplies, as well as public safety," said Metropolitan's Assistant General Manager of Operations Shane Chapman. "We appreciate the public's cooperation during this urgent repair."

The leak was discovered in Metropolitan's Santa Monica Feeder, which is a 24-mile pipeline that delivers waters to the cities of Beverly Hills, Glendale, Burbank, Santa Monica and Los Angeles.

Crews are expected to excavate the area to inspect the pipeline in order to repair the leak.

Drivers were warned to prepare for traffic snarls through Saturday. On top of that, residents and nearby businesses were also advised that they may notice an increase in noise due to the ongoing work.

Water service to residents is not expected to be impacted by the construction.

Work may continue past Saturday if it is not completed by then.