Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane crashes in Oxnard
An investigation was underway in Oxnard after the pilot of a small plane suffered minor injuries when their plane crashed Sunday.
According to Oxnard Police Department, the plane crashed at around 2 p.m. near S. Ventura Boulevard and W. 5th Street, just outside of the Oxnard Airport.
The pilot was the lone occupant of the small aircraft, a single-engine Mooney M20C at the time of the crash.
As crews attempted to clear the scene and control a small fuel leak that occurred during the incident, roads in the surrounding area were closed for a short time.
Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were said to be involved in the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
