Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane crashes in Oxnard

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

An investigation was underway in Oxnard after the pilot of a small plane suffered minor injuries when their plane crashed Sunday. 

According to Oxnard Police Department, the plane crashed at around 2 p.m. near S. Ventura Boulevard and W. 5th Street, just outside of the Oxnard Airport. 

Oxnard Police Department

The pilot was the lone occupant of the small aircraft, a single-engine Mooney M20C at the time of the crash. 

As crews attempted to clear the scene and control a small fuel leak that occurred during the incident, roads in the surrounding area were closed for a short time.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were said to be involved in the investigation to determine the cause of the crash. 

First published on July 11, 2022 / 6:29 AM

