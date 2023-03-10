Pilot hospitalized after small aircraft crashes at Van Nuys Airport

The pilot of a small plane was hospitalized after crash landing at Van Nuys Airport early Thursday afternoon.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, crews rushed to the scene at around 4:15 p.m. after learning that the plane had suffered some sort of mechanical issues and flipped over near the airstrip at the airport, landing upside down.

The pilot, a 28-year-old woman, was the only occupant of the plane. She was taken to nearby hospital in fair condition for treatment on minor injuries, firefighters said.

The plane appeared to be a fixed wing, single-engine Cessna.