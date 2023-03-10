Watch CBS News
Local News

Pilot hospitalized after small aircraft crashes at Van Nuys Airport

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A small plane crashes onto grass at Van Nuys airport
A small plane crashes onto grass at Van Nuys airport 00:44

The pilot of a small plane was hospitalized after crash landing at Van Nuys Airport early Thursday afternoon. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, crews rushed to the scene at around 4:15 p.m. after learning that the plane had suffered some sort of mechanical issues and flipped over near the airstrip at the airport, landing upside down. 

The pilot, a 28-year-old woman, was the only occupant of the plane. She was taken to nearby hospital in fair condition for treatment on minor injuries, firefighters said. 

The plane appeared to be a fixed wing, single-engine Cessna. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 5:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.