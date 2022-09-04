Watch CBS News
Pilot hospitalized after helicopter makes hard landing in Mount Baldy

Authorities say a pilot has been taken to a hospital after his helicopter made a hard landing in Mount Baldy. 

The condition of the pilot was not immediately known, though he was believed to be the lone occupant inside the chopper. 

First responders were sent to Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge Roads just after 8 a.m. Sunday following a report of a plane crash. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. It also remained unclear where the pilot had taken off from nor where the aircraft was headed. 

First published on September 4, 2022 / 9:55 AM

