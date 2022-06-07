Pilot burned after small plane crash barely misses Hemet home

A plane crashed into the backyard of a Hemet home Tuesday, injuring the pilot.

The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. in the area of Warren Road and Mustang Way. The pilot was reportedly out of the plane and walking around, but was taken to a hospital for extensive burns he suffered in the crash.

(credit: CBS)

Video from Sky 2 showed the cockpit of the plane was left a burned wreck. The plane apparently hit the home's cement block wall in the crash.

The crash less than a mile away from the Hemet-Ryan Airport, but it's unclear if the plane was taking off or landing.

There were residents inside the home at the time of the crash, but none of them were reported to have been injured.

A number of neighbors in the area were asked to evacuate.

Investigators from the FAA and the NTSB were on their way to the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.