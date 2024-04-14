Pilot and dog swim to safety after plane crashes off Rancho Palos Verdes coast

Plane crashes off Rancho Palos Verdes coast; pilot and dog swim to safety

A pilot and his dog swam safely to shore after their small plane crashed off the Rancho Palos Verdes coast on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported at around 5:20 p.m. near Ocean Trails Drive, which runs adjacent to the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles, according Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but deputies say that neither the pilot nor the dog required medical treatment afterwards and that they didn't not suffer any injuries.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 on scene deploying #LASD SEB Tactical Medics regarding a small plane in the water off of Rancho Palos Verdes. Saving lives priority 1. pic.twitter.com/9QGgM77Qkl — SEB (@SEBLASD) April 15, 2024

LASD's Rescue 5 helicopter was deployed to the scene for assistance.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the crash but could not see a plane anywhere in the water, as it presumably had already sunk. There was a large law enforcement presence off the coast.