Pico-Union shooting spurred by 'love triangle' dispute, LAPD says

One man was in surgery and a second was arrested for attempted murder Tuesday morning in what officers described as a "love triangle" dispute that led to a shooting.

Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a shooting victim at Good Samaritan Hospital at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. at Elden Avenue and West 12th Street in the Pico-Union District.

The unidentified man was reportedly taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in a private vehicle. He was later transported to California Hospital Medical Center to undergo surgery. His condition was not immediately released.

The shooting suspect was described a man driving a gray BMW.

At about 3:30 a.m., Rampart officers located the gray BMW at 6th Street and South Union Avenue in the Westlake District about two miles away from the shooting scene and stopped the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody. Officers searching the BMW reportedly found a gun and about 30 pounds of marijuana.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim and the suspect reportedly know each other in a possible "love triangle" dispute over a third person, according to the LAPD.