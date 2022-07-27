Pickup truck towing trailer crashes at Panorama City gas station; injures 11 people, knocks over fuel pump

A pickup truck towing a concrete pumping trailer crashed at a Panorama City gas station, injuring 11 people in the process.

No one was trapped in their cars and there was no fire after a fuel pump was knocked over. Of the 11 injured in the crash, six were adults and five were kids. Seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the truck crashed into three vehicles and knocked over a gas pump while entering the station.