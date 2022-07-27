Watch CBS News
Local News

Pickup truck towing trailer crashes at Panorama City gas station; injures 11 people, knocks over fuel pump

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Pickup truck towing trailer crashes at Panorama City gas station; injures 11 people, knocks over fue
Pickup truck towing trailer crashes at Panorama City gas station; injures 11 people, knocks over fue 01:03

A pickup truck towing a concrete pumping trailer crashed at a Panorama City gas station, injuring 11 people in the process.

No one was trapped in their cars and there was no fire after a fuel pump was knocked over.  Of the 11 injured in the crash, six were adults and five were kids. Seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the truck crashed into three vehicles and knocked over a gas pump while entering the station. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 6:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.