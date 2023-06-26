Pickup truck crash kills 2 pedestrians on Van Buren in Riverside

A pickup truck driver was detained after he allegedly drove his truck into two pedestrians, killing both, in Riverside late Sunday night.

Riverside police and paramedics responded to a report of a traffic collision at Van Buren Boulevard and Challen Avenue at about 11:48 p.m. Sunday.

Two male victims were found unresponsive and were pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrians were reportedly walking a dog, which was also killed.

Initial reports indicate a 17-year-old male Perris resident was driving a 2011 GMC pickup truck at a high rate of speed southbound on Van Buren when he allegedly lost control and struck the two pedestrians. The truck also hit a utility pole at the intersection, taking out a traffic light.

The driver was reportedly hospitalized with a serious internal injury. He was set to be detained by police. Police said it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

The 17-year-old suspect reportedly did not have a driver's license. Investigators said the teen's parents are believed to be out of the country, and the teen had been staying with relatives.

The victims were both in their 20s. One victim was a Riverside resident; the other was not a U.S. resident. They were not identified pending family notifications.

The incident was under investigation.

There have been 13 lives lost in traffic incidents in Riverside this year.

"We've probably seen an increase coming out of the last couple years, out of Covid, where people are just driving way outside of their ability, they're driving under influence. It seems like they're invincible, especially when you're talking young people," said Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback.