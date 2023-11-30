Phish announces 2024 performances at Sphere, Las Vegas

The band Phish just announced upcoming performances at Sphere Las Vegas, making it the second band lined up to play at the high-tech, globe-shaped immersive venue.

As Phishheads know, the band has never played the same show twice and each of its four April shows at Sphere will have completely unique setlists and visuals for a well-rounded sensory experience.

"From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we've been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas," said Trey Anastasio, Phish guitarist and vocalist. "We're thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans."

Sphere Entertainment says these shows are the beginning of a Sphere, Phish relationship but will be the only 2024 shows for the band at the venue. The four shows run April 18 -21, 2024.

Tickets officially go on sale to the public Dec.15 at 10 a.m., but there is a ticket request period at tickets.phish.com that runs through Dec. 11.

U2 was the first band to play at Sphere with its "UV Achtung Baby" shows, wowing fans with 160,000 high-quality speakers and 260 million video pixels provided by the new venue. Performances for U2 run through February 2024.