9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nine people were shot outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues just before 11 p.m.

All victims were transported to Temple University Hospital.

Police have released the ages and conditions of all victims. They range from the ages of 23 to 40 years old.

A 23-year-old woman was shot twice in the back, a 40-year-old man was shot once in the left thigh, a 24-year-old man was shot once in the left leg and a 24-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and once in the right leg. All of them were placed in stable conditions.

A 23-year-old man was shot once in the left chest. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot once in the neck, once in the chest and once in the abdomen. A 25-year-old man was shot once in the right leg, once in the right arm, once in the left knee and once in the right rib cage. A 27-year-old man was shot three times in the right leg and a 40-year-old man was shot once in the left hand. Those four were placed in critical condition.

Police believe there were multiple shooters involved.

Authorities say a black car pulled up and fired into the crowd on the sidewalk. At least 40 shots were fired, according to police.

"Thes individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at," John Stanford, First Dept. Comm., said, "exited the vehicle and began firing at the group."

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

