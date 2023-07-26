PCH reopens after crews remove cracked bluff in Santa Monica

A portion of the Santa Monica bluffs was removed Wednesday morning after city officials were notified that there was a crack in the historic hillside above Pacific Coast Highway.

Repairs to the fissure in the bluffs caused some traffic diversions and delays on the heavily traveled stretch between PCH and the Santa Monica (10) Freeway throughout the morning. By 10:45 a.m., it was reported that PCH was reopened.

"Recently, the city discovered an unstable portion of the Santa Monica Bluffs located just above the Pacific Coast Highway between the California Incline and Moomat Ahiko Way," said Selim Eren, the city's principal engineer. "In order to address the land instability and to ensure safety, the city is proactively performing an emergency removal of the portion identified."

Construction crews began moving heavy equipment onto PCH around 5 a.m. to begin removal of the damaged portion of the bluffs.

The bluff removal required temporary closure of all lanes of northbound PCH and in connection westbound 10 Freeway, in addition to a closure of the Moomat Ahiko Way on-ramp from Ocean Avenue to PCH, city officials said.

Southbound PCH and the eastbound 10 Freeway will both remain open during construction.

The repairs are slated to be completed by noon. For the full list of street closures click here.