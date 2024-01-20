Watch CBS News
Petroleum spews onto street from burst pipeline in Wilmington

By Dean Fioresi

Cleanup continues after burst pipeline spews petroleum onto Wilmington street
Hazmat teams rushed to the scene of a burst pipeline in Wilmington that was spewing an oil dozens of feet into the air on Saturday.

Los Angeles Fire Department hazardous materials crews were dispatched to the refinery, located in the 600 block of E. Anaheim Street, at around 1:45 p.m., according to a statement from the department. 

Firefighters say that the approximately 20-inch pipeline burst and was "leaking an apparent petroleum product" onto the street, the statement said. 

They were able to shut down the flow and were working to contain as much of the product as possible and protect nearby storm drains and waterways. 

"There is currently no widespread or escalating hazard to the public," the statement said. 

It remains unclear what caused the pipe to burst.

Video posted by a Citizen App user showed the spout of petroleum mixture as it doused the street below. 

Crews were expected to remain on scene until the clean up had completed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

