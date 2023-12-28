Petition calls for Hollywood to remove Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame

Thousands call for Hollywood to remove Donald Trump's star from the Walk of Fame

For the past three years, one Hollywood resident has rallied thousands of people to join his petition to remove one of the most controversial red and gold stars along the Walk of Fame — former President Donald Trump's.

"What city in America should be honoring anyone who attempted a coup against the United States," activist Andrew Rudick said. "It's as simple as that, and if you think it deserves honor, you should be able to defend every statement that this man has made."

Rudick has garnered more than 4,200 signatures since starting the petition aimed at removing Trump's name from Hollywood Boulevard in 2020. While no star has ever been removed from the Walk, Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said he knows about the effort.

"Since there's no known precedent for removing a star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, we're looking into where the authority lies, what the legal issues may be, and what a process for it might look like," Martinez said.

Trump supporters believe that the former president is being ostracized and believe there are other celebrities who should have their stars removed.

"People hate Donald Trump because they are sensitive and he hurts their feelings," supporter Stuart G. said.

Rudick agreed that other controversial celebrities should have their stars removed but believes the upheaval should start with Trump.

"This isn't cancel culture this is a public honorific," Rudick said. "We have Florida banning thousands of books, which they claim is government speech. This is a clear case of government speech. It's a monument sanctioned by the city."

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said they do not have the authority to remove someone's star. The former president's team has not responded to KCAL News as of Thursday night.