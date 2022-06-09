Peter Rice ousted at Disney; Dana Walden takes over as Chief Content Officer

Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that Peter Rice has been ousted as the chief content officer and will be replaced by company TV entertainment exec Dana Walden.

The Burbank-based company announced Walden's promotion while saying Rice is "leaving the company."

Disney said Walden's appointment "is effective immediately."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources said CEO Bob Chapek felt Rice was "no longer a fit" in the position.

Walden had been serving under Rice as chair of Disney television entertainment.

Both Rice and Walden joined Disney in 2019 when the company acquired 21st Century Fox.