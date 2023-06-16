Watch CBS News
Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has been charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving following a Beverly Hills March 4 crash.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office reported that they find Davidson engaged in reckless driving after crashing into a home. There were no injuries. The incident happened around 11 p.m. in a residential area, where Davidson first hit a fire hydrant before the house.

"In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable," wrote the D.A.'s office.

Davidson's arraignment is set for July 27.

Reckless driving carries a sentence of up to 90 days in jail, and a $1,000 fine.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 1:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

