Person shot in South Bay Galleria mall in Redondo Beach

A person was shot in a popular mall Saturday afternoon, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

It happened around 2:19 p.m. Officers said they received a call for shots fired at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach. Upon arrival, they discovered a person with one gunshot wound.

The suspect took off in a vehicle from the mall parking lot. The person is currently at large and no suspect information is available.

The victim is expected to survive, and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)








